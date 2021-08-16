Crescent City Daily Weather Forecast
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 41 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0