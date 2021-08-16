Greenwood Daily Weather Forecast
GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
