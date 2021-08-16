Fallon Weather Forecast
FALLON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 102 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0