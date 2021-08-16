Weather Forecast For Deridder

DERIDDER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



