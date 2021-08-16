Cancel
West. Plains Weather Forecast

West Plains News Beat
 5 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bSxJB3p00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

