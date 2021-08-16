Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
