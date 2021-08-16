Cancel
Financial Reports

DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $8.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $285.5 million in the period. DXP Enterprises shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The...

