Vernal Weather Forecast
VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
