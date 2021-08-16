4-Day Weather Forecast For Troy

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain overnight High 83 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 35 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



