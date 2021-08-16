4-Day Weather Forecast For Troy
TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
