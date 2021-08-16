4-Day Weather Forecast For Sonora

SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



