Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 5 days ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lucedale Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lucedale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bSxIkrl00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
107
Followers
337
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lucedale, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Griffith, INPosted by
Griffith (IN) Weather Channel

Griffith Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Griffith: Saturday, August 21: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 23:

Comments / 0

Community Policy