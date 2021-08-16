Cloudy forecast for Madisonville? Jump on it!

(MADISONVILLE, KY.) Monday is set to be cloudy in Madisonville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madisonville:

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



