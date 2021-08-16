Abingdon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0