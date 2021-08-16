4-Day Weather Forecast For Sequim

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of Light Rain High 70 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.