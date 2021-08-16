Brenham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BRENHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
