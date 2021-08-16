Daily Weather Forecast For Salinas
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly Cloudy
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
