4-Day Weather Forecast For Lancaster
LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
