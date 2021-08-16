Evansville Weather Forecast
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0