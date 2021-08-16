Ogden Daily Weather Forecast
OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0