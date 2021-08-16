Erie Daily Weather Forecast

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



