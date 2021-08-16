Erie Daily Weather Forecast
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
