Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Weather Forecast

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 5 days ago

OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0bSxIMsR00

  • Monday, August 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

