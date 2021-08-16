Weather Forecast For Port St. Lucie
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
