Port Saint Lucie, FL

Weather Forecast For Port St. Lucie

Port St Lucie Times
 5 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bSxIK6z00

  • Monday, August 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

