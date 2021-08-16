Weather Forecast For Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



