Huntsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
