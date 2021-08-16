4-Day Weather Forecast For Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
