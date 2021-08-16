Greenville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



