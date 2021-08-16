Greenville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
