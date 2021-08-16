Providence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.