Santa Rosa Weather Forecast

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



