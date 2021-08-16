Santa Rosa Weather Forecast
SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
