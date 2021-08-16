Weather Forecast For Oxnard

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Fog High 73 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



