Daily Weather Forecast For Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
