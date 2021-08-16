Daily Weather Forecast For Savannah
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
