Daily Weather Forecast For Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 76 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 77 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



