4-Day Weather Forecast For Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 1