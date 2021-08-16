Boise Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
