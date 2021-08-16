Boise Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 97 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.