Laredo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 79 °F
- 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0