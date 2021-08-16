Take advantage of Monday’s cloudy forecast in Naples

(NAPLES, FL.) Monday is set to be cloudy in Naples, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naples:

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



