Fort Wayne Weather Forecast
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly Cloudy
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
