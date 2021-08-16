Fort Wayne Weather Forecast

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly Cloudy High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.