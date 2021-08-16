Daily Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 81 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 82 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 81 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0