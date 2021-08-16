Toledo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
