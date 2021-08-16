Weather Forecast For Spokane

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



