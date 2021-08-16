Weather Forecast For Spokane
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
