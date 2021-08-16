Weather Forecast For Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.