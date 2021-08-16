Grand Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
