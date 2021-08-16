Rainy forecast for Honolulu? Jump on it!

(HONOLULU, HI) Monday is set to be rainy in Honolulu, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Honolulu:

Monday, August 16 Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 24 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.