Wichita, KS

Monday rain in Wichita meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Wichita Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wichita Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wichita:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bSxGraM00

  • Monday, August 16

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

