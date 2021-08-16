4-Day Weather Forecast For Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
