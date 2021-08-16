Weather Forecast For Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0