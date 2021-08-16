Daily Weather Forecast For Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0