Daily Weather Forecast For Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.