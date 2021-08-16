Weather Forecast For Omaha
OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly Sunny
- High 86 °F, low
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
