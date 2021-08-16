Salt Lake City Weather Forecast
SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
