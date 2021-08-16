Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
