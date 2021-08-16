Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



